How Doncaster Rovers have prepared for MK Dons clash after ‘disappointing’ start

Rovers have opened the new campaign with three defeats from their opening four league games and have looked well off the standard required for promotion for the most part so far.

This weekend sees them travel to MK Dons, who are one of the early pacesetters in League Two with three wins from their first four matches.

"It's easy when you have lost a game to come in and hit the players with all the negatives," said McCann, whose side were beaten 3-1 by Notts County last time out.

Deji Sotona's first Doncaster Rovers goal was one of the few positives last weekend.

"We have gone the other way. We have shown them positives from the five games we have played and some of the bits in there we need to show on a more regular basis.

"That's been really key for us this week - more positivity into the group, getting them to believe in themselves a little bit more and believe in one another.

"Hopefully those bonds can start getting better."

Rovers have enjoyed a full week of training in the build-up to the clash, their first since the season began at the start of the month with the first of five games in 14 days.

They have agreed to push their EFL Trophy match against Mansfield Town back to October 10 due to injuries in both camps.

McCann said he had ten players currently out injured.

Asked if he was grateful for a break from the relentless fixture schedule in the opening weeks, he said: "After a defeat you would always like to try and get on.

"But we have been able to refresh the group a little bit, refocus them.

"We took it off in the early part of the week then ramped it up a little. I'm hoping it's going to help, there's been a lot of games in a short space of time."

Saturday's opponents suffered a shock relegation from League One last term, just 12 months after they missed out on automatic promotion to the Championship by a single point.

They have made a fast start under new boss Graham Alexander, who, it is understood, had been of interest to Rovers following Gary McSheffrey's dismissal in October.

"They are a team that I think were expected to be in and around the top end of the league," said McCann.

"We understand they are a good team and have got good individuals. It's down to what we do really.

"Yes, we understand their threats, but there has been a real focus on us this week."

McCann acknowledged Doncaster's start to the season had been "disappointing", notwithstanding his side's Carabao Cup win over Hull City and some encouraging signs in the 2-2 draw against Mansfield.

But he remained in good spirits and confident their fortunes would change.

"It's early in the season, we haven't got going yet, which is clear to see, particularly in the league. It's been a disappointing start but we know it's going to be a long, long season," he said.

"I said when I came in there were going to be dips. We are having that right at the start.