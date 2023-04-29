News you can trust since 1925
How Doncaster Rovers grabbed a much-needed win against Colchester United

Doncaster Rovers will take on Colchester United in their final home game of the season.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST

Doncaster will be desperate to end a run of nine matches without a win and bring back some positivity ahead of another huge summer at the club.

Their opponents today have gone eight games unbeaten to secure their League Two safety and could leapfrog them in the table with a win.

Depending on results, Doncaster could finish the day as high as 14th or as low as 19th.

Doncaster's Bobby Faulkner sends a looping header into the six-yard box for Tommy Rowe to poke home.Doncaster's Bobby Faulkner sends a looping header into the six-yard box for Tommy Rowe to poke home.
Doncaster's Bobby Faulkner sends a looping header into the six-yard box for Tommy Rowe to poke home.
Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE

Show new updates
16:55 BST

FT 1-0

Louis Jones pulls off a sublime save on his goalline at the death to deny John Akinde the chance to equalise. Colchester’s players think it was in, it looked close!

Doncaster get their first win in nine attempts.

16:49 BST

Five minutes added on

16:49 BST

Ben Garner losing his cool

He’s just exploded at the fourth official Kevin Mulraine and is lucky to escape with a yellow card.

16:46 BST

Another Rovers change

Jack Goodman is on for the final three minutes of normal time, replacing Todd Miller.

16:44 BST

Lovely challenge from Bobby Faulker

A possible man of the match today. The young defender puts in a meaty tackle to stop a Colchester attack. This has been his sort of game.

16:38 BST

Colchester sub

Fiacre Kelleher is off for Matt Jay.

16:38 BST

Doncaster sub

Kyle Hurst replaces Zain Westbrooke.

16:33 BST

Attendance

5,928 with 413 away fans.

16:31 BST

Another Colchester change

Samson Tovide goes off injured with Tom Hopper replacing him.

16:22 BST

More good work from Barlow

He’s look good in possession today and a nice ball forward just evades the run of Zain Westbrooke. At the other end Junior Tchamadeu stings the palms of Louis Jones with an effort from the edge of the box.

