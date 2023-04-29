How Doncaster Rovers grabbed a much-needed win against Colchester United
Doncaster Rovers will take on Colchester United in their final home game of the season.
Doncaster will be desperate to end a run of nine matches without a win and bring back some positivity ahead of another huge summer at the club.
Their opponents today have gone eight games unbeaten to secure their League Two safety and could leapfrog them in the table with a win.
Depending on results, Doncaster could finish the day as high as 14th or as low as 19th.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE
FT 1-0
Louis Jones pulls off a sublime save on his goalline at the death to deny John Akinde the chance to equalise. Colchester’s players think it was in, it looked close!
Doncaster get their first win in nine attempts.
Five minutes added on
Ben Garner losing his cool
He’s just exploded at the fourth official Kevin Mulraine and is lucky to escape with a yellow card.
Another Rovers change
Jack Goodman is on for the final three minutes of normal time, replacing Todd Miller.
Lovely challenge from Bobby Faulker
A possible man of the match today. The young defender puts in a meaty tackle to stop a Colchester attack. This has been his sort of game.
Colchester sub
Fiacre Kelleher is off for Matt Jay.
Doncaster sub
Kyle Hurst replaces Zain Westbrooke.
Attendance
5,928 with 413 away fans.
Another Colchester change
Samson Tovide goes off injured with Tom Hopper replacing him.
More good work from Barlow
He’s look good in possession today and a nice ball forward just evades the run of Zain Westbrooke. At the other end Junior Tchamadeu stings the palms of Louis Jones with an effort from the edge of the box.