How Doncaster Rovers fell to a third straight defeat against Hartlepool United

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Hartlepool United to the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

Doncaster have lost their last two matches to slip to fifteenth in League Two ahead of kick-off, five points off the play-off places.

Keith Curle’s Hartlepool have also lost their last two fixtures and head into the clash just one point above the relegation zone.

They also have the division’s worst defensive record, while only Crawley have picked up fewer points than them away from home this term.

Doncaster Roves striker George Miller has a shot at goal against Hartlepool United.

Doncaster Rovers v Hartlepool United LIVE

Key Events

  • Doncaster looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats
  • Hartlepool have also lost their last two and head into the clash one point above the relegation zone
  • Keith Curle hands four of his 11 January signings their debuts in the starting XI
Seven minutes added on

Hartlepool score

Criminal. Dan Dodds breaks away and sends a low strike into the ball into the back of the net via the post. The visitors have scored with their first shot on target all game.

Rovers change

Caolan Lavery is replaced by Kieran Agard.

Another Hartlepool change

Brendan Keirnan is on for his debut in place of Jamie Sterry.

Doncaster penalty appeal

Caolan Lavery falls down in the box as Hartlepool clear a cross but the referee is having none of it.

Hartlepool go close

They’re having a little spell and right-back Jamie Sterry fires just wide from distance. A good effort, to be fair.

As it stands

Doncaster are staying fifteenth and five points off the play-offs.

Hartlepool switch

Oliver Finney is replaced by Matty Dolan.

Luke Molyneux comes on

He replaces Ben Nelson. Can the winger finally score his first Rovers goal against his old club? The script is written, surely.

Molyneux grabbed 12 goals for Hartlepool last term.

Lengthy stoppage

Ben Nelson has been receiving treatment for an off-the-ball incident. Looks OK to carry on.

Ex-Hartlepool man Luke Molyneux being readied for Doncaster.

