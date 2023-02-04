How Doncaster Rovers fell to a third straight defeat against Hartlepool United

Doncaster have lost their last two matches to slip to fifteenth in League Two ahead of kick-off, five points off the play-off places.

Keith Curle’s Hartlepool have also lost their last two fixtures and head into the clash just one point above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have the division’s worst defensive record, while only Crawley have picked up fewer points than them away from home this term.