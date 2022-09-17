How Doncaster Rovers fell to a third defeat on the bounce against Swindon Town
Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to get their good start to the season back on track when they host Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.
After going six games unbeaten back in League Two, Gary McSheffrey’s side have lost their last two matches.
Meanwhile, today’s opponents are unbeaten in the league since the opening day.
McSheffrey has said changes to his starting XI are likely after Tuesday’s disappointing defeat to Barrow.
Most Popular
Scroll down for team news, live updates and reaction.
Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:07
Key Events
- Doncaster looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats
- Swindon are unbeaten in the league since the opening day and boast Wales international Jonny Williams in their ranks
- McSheffrey: ‘The determination is to return to a high performance level this afternoon’
All in all, fairly comfortable for Swindon with just two efforts on target from the home side all game. A few boos at the final whistle.
Reaction to come.
Late chance for Doncaster
Miller fires into the keeper’s arms from inside the area after recycling possession.
Three minutes added on
Game feels like its petering out.
Swindon bring Saidou Khan on in place of Tyrese Shade.
Attendance
6,446 with 632 from Swindon.
Maxwell and Tomlin off
Woltman and Agard on. Two up top with Woltman in the ten now.
Chances for Doncaster
Molyneux’s free-kick is parried away as far as Kyle Hurst, whose overhit cross is put back into the box by Lee Tomlin. Ball comes out again and takes a deflection off Doncaster’s talisman and falls into George Miller’s path. He can’t get enough power on his shot though and is eventually crowded out.
Agard and Woltman coming on
But the pair are told to sit down as Tomlin wins a free-kick just over 25 yards from goal. Clayton and Molyneux standing over it.
Swindon switch
Ronan Darcy is off in place of Luke Jephcott.
Another top save from Mitchell
Jonny Williams tries a half-volley from about 25 yards but Mitchell gets back to tip it over the bar. Good stop to prevent a would-be goal-of-the-month contender.
Doncaster have some urgency
At long last, you might say. Clayton at the heart of it trying to keep the pressure on Swindon.