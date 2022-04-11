How Doncaster Rovers fans responded on social media to the victory over Crewe Alexandra

A huge sigh of relief echoed around the Eco-Power stadium as Tommy Rowe found the net early on in the game – it was Donny’s first goal in 484 minutes of football.

This was also Rovers’ first win since February 22 when they bested Accrington Stanley by the same scoreline.

A scrappy second goal from Josh Martin sealed the three points, despite Crewe hitting the post – but is it all too little too late?

Head coach Gary McSheffrey has come under scrutiny in recent weeks but was able to steer his side to a victory over the Railwaymen.

Let’s see what the Rovers faithful had to say...

@JimHearson: All the best teams won 2-0 at home today.

@Ryandunphy95: Barlow was embarrassing today. I would have got a couple of goals with the amount of ball he had. Looks like he’s won a competition!

@SallyHonch_x: I know he scored... but Martin's final ball and shooting is horrific. Could of had 3 and assisted another 3 at least today. He’s class running with the ball at his feet but struggles with the rest.

@tombailey32: Bostock, Rowe, Olowu, Clayton all great today!

@rossevans86: Was great to see both Clayton & Bostock looking match fit can see the difference a bit of experience in the middle makes I’d vote for both if it was an option! Williams mopped up well at the back & Barlow was better in a wide attacking role. Take the positives onto Bolton.

@critch243: The only disappointment from today is the forwards gave little of nothing for me.

@mjpicko: Martin should have had a hattrick at least, if only he was brave enough to make the shot/final pass that his good positions deserved.

@FanTvDRFC: What a win! McSheffrey went with a back 4 and we played all the better for it. Positive, confident, attacking football paid off. Scorers Rowe and Martin both had brilliant games against Crewe. Bostock and Clayton held the midfield effectively and Smith was a highlight.

@Gazz_DRFC: Two goals and three points. Let's not get carried away though, Crewe were awful but still should've scored at least one goal. Aidan Barlow fantastic in second half. Josh Martin frustrated the hell out of me and still very little up front.

@Joshuajames92: Actually enjoyed watching that. Well done boys.

@AdamGittingspt: We won el crapico!!!

@Matt_Walker96: Only winners in the area today. Pride of South Yorkshire.

@RedMoshMan_RTID: Great performance from the lads finally, although I do feel like we've just prolonged our misery further tbh. The players must not get complacent and need to continue to push on. There are those famous last words again but we'll see what happens I guess.

@joe_newitt: Too little too late unfortunately.

@J_BELLAMY_19: Despite the win let’s not get carried away. The performance was still shocking. We were the 2nd worst of two very bad teams.

@smig64: Thought Adam Clayton was immense today but so were majority of the team.