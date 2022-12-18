News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have an average attendance of 6,372 this season.

How Doncaster Rovers' crowds compare to Northampton Town, Swindon Town, Leyton Orient, Stockport County and every other League Two side this season

Doncaster Rovers have some great fans who have stuck with the boys through some tough recent times.

By Stephen Thirkill
7 hours ago

And those fans have a massive part to play as Rovers look to kick on in the second half of the season and bag a play-off spot.

But just how many people on average have attend Doncaster home games so this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of December 18.

You can get all the latest Roves news, here.

1. Bradford City

17,367

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

8,811

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

8,703

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

7,542

Photo: Bryn Lennon

