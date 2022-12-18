Doncaster Rovers have some great fans who have stuck with the boys through some tough recent times.

And those fans have a massive part to play as Rovers look to kick on in the second half of the season and bag a play-off spot.

But just how many people on average have attend Doncaster home games so this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of December 18.

You can get all the latest Roves news, here.

1. Bradford City 17,367

2. Swindon Town 8,811

3. Stockport County 8,703

4. AFC Wimbledon 7,542