It is now four defeats in six as Rovers slip down the table.

They are certainly going to need the backing from the stands in the coming weeks as they look to get back into the play-off places.

That is one thing Doncaster can count on though with a heavy average crowd this season of over 6,700.

But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.

1. Bradford City 17,192 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town Average: 8,677 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Stockport County 8,597 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon Average: 7,187 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales