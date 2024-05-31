How Doncaster Rovers could be affected by major change proposed to Carabao Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers' EFL Cup campaign could look slightly different in 2024-25 compared to previous seasons.

Grant McCann's side will play in a different look Carabao Cup next season with the EFL reportedly set to introduce a seeding system.

According to a report from the Telegraph, a seeding system will be brought in which will ensure that teams involved in European competitions avoid each other in the early rounds. A ranking will be brought in to ensure that the teams in the Champions League and Europa League do not play against each other in the competition.

The third round of the competition will be spread over the space of two weeks to help with fixture congestion and will take place on September 18 and 25. UEFA's decision to expand their club competitions to 36 teams means more games with the group stages running until January.

Rovers went out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage last season. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup campaigns begin in the first two weeks of August and come to a conclusion at Wembley either at the end of February or early March. The changes make it a possibility that Doncaster could play some of the bigger teams should they progress to the third round.

Last season saw Rovers win at Hull in the first round before a spirited loss to Everton at home in round two - a game that earned the club a bumper payday thanks to a big crowd and Sky Sports coverage.