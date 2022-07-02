Influential midfielder Bostock turned down Doncaster’s offer of a new contract following their relegation to League 2 in order to continue playing at a higher level.

Despite missing four months of last season with an ankle injury, Bostock’s return to the side coincided with an improvement in performances towards the end of a wretched campaign.

Ben Close in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Asked whether he will look for a replacement for the 30-year-old in the transfer market, McSheffrey said: “I hope personally that Ben Close can come back and be that player. He’s got the qualities.

"He’s a little bit smaller, but can get hold of a football and make things happen. He’s a good player, especially at the level.”

Close, who joined from Portsmouth on a three-year deal last summer, has not played since November due to injury.

The 25-year-old underwent knee surgery earlier this year.

He did not start pre-season training with his teammates when the squad returned on 20 June, but is ‘getting stronger every day’, McSheffrey said.

The Rovers boss added: "He has been out for a while so you can’t just rely on that. We’ve got Adam Clayton, Harrison Biggins, Tommy Rowe. We’ve got Leon Ravenhill, a younger pro.

"For that area we are quite strong. As pre-season goes on, only time will tell if we feel we need someone else in there.”

New signing Luke Molyneux has experience of playing in the number 10 role, out wide and up front.

He said: “That right-wing spot, for me, is always the position I’ve enjoyed and where I feel I’ve played my best.

"It’s not always down to me. If the gaffer wanted to change formations and see me in different positions I can adapt.

"I know that will happen at stages of the season, I know we can’t always stick to the same formation against certain teams.”

Molyneux, who scored 12 goals in all competitions for Hartlepool last term, added: “When I spoke to him he said he likes the adaptability and he wants players who can play different positions.