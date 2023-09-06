How Doncaster Rovers' average crowds this season compare to Gillingham, Barrow, Sutton United, Salford City, Mansfield Town and the rest of League Two - picture gallery
Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed some cracking crowds this season despite their poor start to the season.
Around the league matches have been watched by more than 397,000 fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but how do Rovers crowds compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest
You can get all the latest Rovers news, here.
1 / 6