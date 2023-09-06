News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed an average League Two gate of 7.423 so far this season.Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed an average League Two gate of 7.423 so far this season.
How Doncaster Rovers' average crowds this season compare to Gillingham, Barrow, Sutton United, Salford City, Mansfield Town and the rest of League Two - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed some cracking crowds this season despite their poor start to the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

Around the league matches have been watched by more than 397,000 fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but how do Rovers crowds compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest

2,081

1. Harrogate Town

2,081 Photo: Getty Images

2,114

2. Forest Green Rovers

2,114 Photo: Alex Burstow

2,190

3. Accrington Stanley

2,190 Photo: George Wood

2,388

4. Salford City

2,388 Photo: Getty Images

