How Doncaster Boys are alive and kicking again - and ready to tackle Champions League!

Doncaster Boys U16s

Doncaster Schools Football Association was reborn in 2018 and is going from strength to strength.

Based at Armthorpe Sports Pavilion, no fewer than 13 teams now represent Doncaster at district level.

The venue has become a popular one for Premier League scouts with several players going on to sign for professional clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Boys U10s

Youngsters can also now look forward to competing in the newly-formed ESFA Champions Cup.

"Since we started out kicking a ball around on Cantley Park we’ve developed really quickly,” said Doncaster Schools Football Association secretary Chris Daines.

"It’s taken off like wildfire. We’ve gone from one team to 13 teams and we’ve got our own ground now at Armthorpe Sports Pavilion. A lot of work has gone into that - there’s dugouts, perimeter fencing and a cafe.

"In two years we’ve had 37 kids sign for professional football clubs from us.

Doncaster Boys under 11s

“We’re giving kids an opportunity to become a professional footballer. Granted, the chances of them all being a footballer is slim but it’s a chance for them.

“We’ve had scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers come regularly.

"The next phase of development for us is to launch girls’ teams.”

The ESFA Champions Cup is a Champions League-style competition aimed at breathing new life into representative football.

"Whereas before you’d play the same teams over and over again like Rotherham and Barnsley, the Champions League has given the kids something to really look forward to,” said Chris.

“Our under 15s got to the semi-finals last season and we came up against Newcastle. They had Newcastle United’s captain playing up front, Newcastle United’s star defender and Sunderland’s two midfielders! We lost 3-0 but we gave them a proper game.”

Chris is also keen to point out that Doncaster Boys, who run teams from under 8s to under 16s, can accommodate players of all abilities.

“We don’t turn anybody anyway,” he said. “If there’s a kid who’s overweight and he’s maybe not the best footballer, we’ve got a development side for him to play in, improve and lose weight.

“There’s a social side to what we do as well. It’s not just all about winning, it’s about giving kids opportunities to play football. It doesn’t matter about your ability, we’ll find something for you.

“For example, we’ve got three teams and 45 kids in our under 11s. A couple of lads have moved up from the development team to the schools team and vice versa.

“We swap and change it so there’s progression for people if they’re doing well. And if someone just wants to have a laugh with their mates and kick a ball around on a Saturday morning there’s a third team for them. We cater for everybody."