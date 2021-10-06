How do Doncaster Rovers stand in the Papa John's Trophy?

Papa John's Trophy

Rotherham United’s 4-1 win at home to Scunthorpe United took them top of Group E with six points from two games and all but guarantees their passage through to the knockout phase.

So where does that leave Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers are currently level on three points with Manchester City U21s.

Richie Wellens’ men will have to better Manchester City U21s’ result in the final round of fixtures to qualify for the next stage.

City’s youngsters travel to Rotherham on October 26 knowing a victory would almost certainly be enough.

Rovers conclude their group fixtures at Scunthorpe on November 9 – so if City fail to win their final game they will know exactly what they need to do to qualify.

Scunthorpe, who have lost two from two, could also still finish second but they would have to beat Rovers, City would need to lose at Rotherham and they’d also require a huge swing in goal difference.