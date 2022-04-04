How did Doncaster Rovers fans react on social media to the defeat against Wycombe Wanderers?

Adam Clayton bursts forward against Wycombe. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Once again, Rovers tasted defeat on Saturday without scoring a goal in response.

Now seven points adrift with just five games left to play, Rovers’ chances of remaining in League One are extremely remote.

Currently, bookmakers Bet365 have Doncaster 1/200 to be relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Rovers fanbase had plenty to say about the dire situation – let’s take a look at what they thought of the performance and what should be done moving forward.

@Gazz_DRFC: 100% would be on the phone to Fergie right about now.

@MightyroverMatt: Incredibly poor attacking play yet again, indecisive play, no player knows what the other wants them to do, no idea how to change play. Does ask the question when having a week to prepare what exactly are they working on in training?

@VikingWay_: Relegation this season is a disaster for a club who should be competing at the top end of League One and things have to change. We are in a worrying decline.

@Ryandunphy95: Game Over. Other than the obvious, where do we go from here? No idea what to expect next season with this crop of players and management.

@abbeym_: How have we not scored a goal SINCE FEBRUARY? Can’t write this can you.

@AlpacaPete1993: I know relegation isn’t confirmed but let’s face it today was the final nail in the coffin.

@BestyJ_13: Are we really that shocked, that going for the cheap and lazy option for a manager, hasn’t paid off for us? The board don’t care and from the way they’re playing neither do the players.

@Matt_Walker96: If it wasn’t already over, it definitely is now. Oh well. If it happens, you know the rest.

@DRFC_ITEN: FIVE games without a goal during a stretch that really was Do or Die for Doncaster Rovers. One point. Certain relegation. Plenty of problems at this club right now, and one is most definitely the manager. Gary McSheffrey cannot be kept on beyond the end of the season.

@adamfurniss19: Give up me. What a complete and utter waste of time.

@KieranOMalley: Maybe Wellens wasn’t the problem?

@BaileyVickerage: Bostock been a class above the rest of the team today, shame no one else is on the same wavelength as him.

@Deano0789: Whoever the manager is it makes no difference when so many players are just out their depth or not interested! Poor recruitment over too many windows which were caused by average budgets!! The managers are just the scapegoats the problems are a lot deeper unfortunately!

@LadyZara1986: Please; if no one wants to put the time, effort and money into making the club a success again… please just sell up! Sell whilst we still have a chance to bounce back from league two next year. Because left as it is, I’m afraid we’ll go back to being non league.