How both managers reacted to Rossington Main's derby win over Armthorpe Welfare

Jack Watson, left, celebrates scoring the decisive goal for Rossington. Photo: Steve Pennock

Jack Watson’s close range finish midway through the first half earned Main the local bragging rights.

Victory moved Rossington up to fourth in the NCEL Division One table ahead of tonight’s trip to Clipstone.

Hunter and his Armthorpe counterpart Lee Morris were both disappointed with what they saw from their respective sides in a scrappy contest at Oxford Street.

But Rossington boss Hunter, who has been forced to put his boots back on due to an injury pile-up, praised his team for working hard and getting the job done.

“If we are honest it wasn’t the prettiest of games and we fell short of the standards we have set ourselves in the group,” said Hunter.

"Obviously two injuries in the first half to key players will affect any team, but you have to give credit to Armthorpe who worked very hard off the ball and were compact.

"For us the main thing was the three points and it’s important to be able to get three points when we weren’t quite at the races as we just grafted for each other and showed good game management limiting them to a couple of half chances.

"With six or seven players out our injury list is unbelievable at the minute – as you can probably tell as I have had to play in the last four games!

"The main concern and all of our thoughts from the Armthorpe game are with Cam Barnett who has been class for us and I’m sure the lads will support him as he looks to rehab from his knee injury. Everyone at the club wishes Cam well with his rehab.”

Morris, meanwhile, conceded that Armthorpe were simply not good enough as their three-game winning run came to an end.

"We just weren’t good enough to win the game,” said Morris.

“The quality we normally possess wasn’t there and at times it was hard to watch us being so wasteful in the final third, giving needless possession away when unopposed and not creating anything.

“We worked hard off the ball and stayed tight and compact but that should be a gimme in any game. For the quality we have in the squad it simply wasn’t good enough and some of the lads need to look at themselves.

“But, ultimately, we are still one point off second place so it’s not all doom and gloom. We have lost a game of football which every team will this year.

"I am trying to bring a couple of new players in this week with us being light on numbers so hopefully we can get them done before Wednesday’s game when we have to bounce back against a very good Brigg team.