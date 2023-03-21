One of the many beauties of football is the league system which allows for fairytale rises up the ladder and depressing spirals the other way.

Unlike American sports our clubs can rise all the way to the big leagues with hard work, good management and investment, a good youth academy or perhaps a bit of all the ingredients.

Of course neglect or a change in fortunes can result in a fall back down. It is perhaps hard to imagine for the younger generation that the likes of Swindon Town and Carlisle United once played top flight football.

In fact there are six current League Two sides who once played top flight football, with another nine clubs once reaching what is now the Championship and just three never playing higher than League Two.

Here is how the league would look based on every club’s highest ever finish.

1 . Bradford City Fifth in the First Division - 1910/11 season.

2 . Grimsby Town 5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season.

3 . Northampton Town 21st First Division in the 1965/66 season.

4 . Leyton Orient 22nd in the First Division in the 1962/63 season.