Doncaster Rovers have an average crowd of 6,577 this season.

How a combined League Two/National League table would look if it was based on crowds - and where Doncaster Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, York City, Chesterfield, Northampton Town and Wrexham would be

As the seasons go on the gap between League Two and the top flight of non-league football becomes more and more blurred.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

The National League now features many former EFL sides, while traditional non-league sides like Crawley, Sutton United and Harrogate Town have become established Football Leagues side.

But how would a combined 24 team table from both leagues look if it was based on average crowds and how many current League Two sides would actually be relegated?

The stats make interesting reading with Wrexham having better crowds than 23 of the current 24 League Two side’s, while big-spending Salford don’t even make the cut.

Four National League clubs also make the top 10 with plenty League Two clubs failing to make the grade.

You can view the full League Two attendance table here and the National League table here.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1. Bradford City

17,462

2. Wrexham

9,971

3. Swindon Town

9,009

4. Stockport County

8,646

