'Hopefully next season' - Doncaster Rovers duo's verdict as they prepare to depart academy

Two Doncaster Rovers youngsters are both looking forward to embarking on their first season as professionals.

Kasper Williams and Sam Straughan-Brown are both highly-rated within the set-up at Rovers. Manager Grant McCann has singled out the pair on regular occasions this season, speaking of the potential that both players possess.

Each have the security of a maiden pro deal already being signed. They are now looking forward to ending their time within the academy before a full-time switch to the senior squad. Of course, they've both already made their first team debut and this term has seen them each of them go out on loan to gain invaluable experiences.

Straughan-Brown spent time at Bradford Park Avenue and Peterborough Sports whilst Williams is currently at Whitby Town, where he's due to stay until mid-April. Midfielder Straughan-Brown said: "I've really enjoyed my loans. Bradford PA and Peterborough Sports were both really good. "You're around players who've had careers in the game.

"Hopefully next season when I come in, I can bring what I've learned from those experiences into next year.

"Getting the contract sorted early, it takes the pressure off a bit. It's a nice step in the right direction but I know there's still hard work to get there."

Centre-half Williams concurs that the loan to men's football has been a massive learning curve.

"To go out and get football, men's football, every week has pushed me on," he said.

"It's been a good experience. I'm looking forward to next season now. It'll be a tough challenge but I've just got to prepare myself as best as I can, make sure I'm as fit and strong as I can be for it."