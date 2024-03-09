"Hope he does" - Joe Ironside backed to end Doncaster Rovers' five-year wait

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old Doncaster Rovers striker is on 14 at present (18 in all competitions) and has 11 matches left to try and reach the magical number - something no Rovers player has achieved for five seasons.

Ironside has already equalled his career-best tally for EFL goals in a single campaign. He hit 14 in back-to-back campaigns at Cambridge United. He'll now be aiming to not only set a new high on a personal level but also follow in the footsteps of erstwhile Rovers' striking royalty John Marquis. He twice reached 20-plus league goals for the club. The last of those came in the 2018-19 campaign, when he scored 21 in the regular season as Rovers reached the League One play-offs during Grant McCann's first spell in charge.

"I think Joe has been outstanding this season," McCann told the Free Press. "He's been a very good signing because of not only what he does on the pitch but what he does off it, too: around the training ground, how he trains, what he's like as a human being.

"I think Joe will tell you himself, he feels he should have 20 (goals) already.

"He keeps putting himself in the right areas. There's 11 games left and can he get six more goals? I wouldn't put it past him because we know when he gets opportunities and chances, nine times out of ten he'll make the 'keeper work or score.

"I hope he does do it. It'd be great for Joe from a personal point too, to get to that marker."