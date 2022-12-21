HMRC mistakenly issue High Court winding up petition against Doncaster Rovers

The insolvency hearing had been listed for 11am today at the High Court in London and related to a HM Revenue & Customs tax bill, which had already been paid.

A HMRC error saw the payment allocated to the wrong month, subsequently making it appear overdue.

That triggered action against the club, including an application to close the company down.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images).