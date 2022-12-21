News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

HMRC mistakenly issue High Court winding up petition against Doncaster Rovers

A mistake led to a winding up petition being listed against Doncaster Rovers.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 10:34am

The insolvency hearing had been listed for 11am today at the High Court in London and related to a HM Revenue & Customs tax bill, which had already been paid.

A HMRC error saw the payment allocated to the wrong month, subsequently making it appear overdue.

Hide Ad

That triggered action against the club, including an application to close the company down.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images).
Most Popular

HMRC has since been in touch with Doncaster Rovers to acknowledge their mistake.

HMRCHigh CourtLondon