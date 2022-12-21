HMRC mistakenly issue High Court winding up petition against Doncaster Rovers
A mistake led to a winding up petition being listed against Doncaster Rovers.
The insolvency hearing had been listed for 11am today at the High Court in London and related to a HM Revenue & Customs tax bill, which had already been paid.
A HMRC error saw the payment allocated to the wrong month, subsequently making it appear overdue.
That triggered action against the club, including an application to close the company down.
HMRC has since been in touch with Doncaster Rovers to acknowledge their mistake.