Historic Montagu Cup receives highest number of entries in 75 years
It is the highest number of entries in 75 years, since the 1950-51 campaign. The tournament first took place on Easter Monday at Hampden Road in Mexborough in 1897 and has been staged their ever since. Next season's uptake is a significant increase on 26 teams from the past two campaigns. Westville FC are the defending champions after beating AFP Pewter Pot in the 2025 final.
Here, we list all 33 teams registered for next year's edition: AFC Lord Nelson, AFC Monkwood, AFC Trades Rawmarsh, AFP Pewter Pot, Auckley, Barnsley Town, Brinsworth DC, Butchers Arms, Chapeltown RBL, Club Dearne, Clubhouse, Deer Park Tap, Dog Daisy United, Edlington Top Club, FC Mailcoach, FC Tickhill, Groves Social, Gym Bar, Hickleton Harriers, Kinsley Boys, Lord Reresby, Pocket, Scawthorpe Athletic, Stannington Village, Swinton Ring o Bells, The Gate Inn, Thorpe Hesley Village, Ville, Westville, Whiston FC, Wickersley CC, Wombwell Main, Wombwell Town Reserves.
