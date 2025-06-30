Historic Montagu Cup receives highest number of entries in 75 years

A total of 33 teams have entered next season's Montagu Cup - the highest number of entries into the historic and prestigious amateur football event.

It is the highest number of entries in 75 years, since the 1950-51 campaign. The tournament first took place on Easter Monday at Hampden Road in Mexborough in 1897 and has been staged their ever since. Next season's uptake is a significant increase on 26 teams from the past two campaigns. Westville FC are the defending champions after beating AFP Pewter Pot in the 2025 final.