‘He’s not in a good place’: Doncaster Rovers provide James Maxwell injury update

Maxwell missed last weekend’s defeat to Bradford City after injuring his quadricep during a training session and is set to be unavailable when Doncaster take on high-flying Stockport on Saturday.

Discussing his return, Schofield said: "There's no definitive timescale.

"There’s definitely a tear in his tendon high up in his quadricep muscle and it’s quite difficult to put a time frame on it.

James Maxwell is 'not in a good place' regarding his injury.

"He’s undergone specialist treatment with the physio (Karl Blenkin) to try and speed up the recovery process.

"It’s one of those where you see how it is week to week. He’s not in a good place.”

Rovers chief Schofield was optimistic Maxwell would return for some part of the season run-in with 14 games to go.

He said: "There’s a lot of weeks left, so we’re hoping he will get back before then.”

Maxwell’s absence will likely see Tommy Rowe continue at left-back.

Schofield has no other injury concerns ahead of the weekend.

Striker Kieran Agard is back in training having recovered from a sickness bug which struck him down last week.

Reo Griffiths is undergoing individual training as he recovers from a knee injury and is ‘steadily progressing’, Schofield confirmed.

Saturday’s opponents have five of their last six matches but were beaten 1-0 away to Barrow last time out.