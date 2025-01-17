'He's a machine' - In-depth injury update provided on Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood

Richard Wood.

An update has been given over the status of Doncaster Rovers skipper Richard Wood.

The centre-half, 39, featured just twice this season before undergoing an operation to correct an ankle injury. The veteran then went under the knife again before Christmas to properly address the issue.

Issuing a fresh update on his captain, manager Grant McCann hopes the former Sheffield Wednesday man is back sooner rather than later as he looks to aid Rovers' promotion push in the final few months of the season.

"He's back training so we just have to build his fitness back up," McCann said. "What we're trying to do is not overwork him. At this moment in time it's about making sure we put the right amount of work into his legs for what he needs, considering his age and stuff like that.

"Although that doesn't really come into it once he is fit, because when he is he doesn't miss a day's training. It's the fact he has been out for so long, so we just need to manage what he does on a day-to-day. He's a machine really. I don't envisage him taking too long to get up to speed because we don't have time anyway. We've got 20, 21 games left and we want everyone ready and available.

"It's hard to put a timescale on it but he knows his body and we'll just play it day-by-day really."

Rovers head to Gillingham on Saturday (12.30pm) looking to build on last weekend's FA Cup win over Hull City.