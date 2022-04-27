'He's a great guy' - Mipo Odubeko hails the impact of Adam Clayton in Doncaster Rovers dressing room

Clayton’s influence has grown massively over the last month or so as the former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder has gained match fitness.

But on-loan West Ham United striker Odubeko has also heaped praise on the 33-year-old for his impact in the dressing room and in training as well as on the pitch.

Clayton wore the captain’s armband in Saturday’s win over Burton Albion in the absence of Tommy Rowe.

Adam Clayton

Odubeko, 19, has endured a difficult loan spell at Rovers – failing to find the net in his first 13 appearances for the club.

The teenager then scored in back-to-back games against Bolton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town but missed the Burton game due to illness.

"You can see the leadership that Clayts brings,” said Odubeko.

"For me personally he’s a massive figure in the changing room.

"He gets us going – not only on matchdays or during the match but every single day.

"He’s played at the top level, he’s played in the Premier League and you see it.

"I’m thankful to Clayts. He’s a great guy. He’s kept me going sometimes when I’ve been down.”

Odubeko made an encouraging debut against Plymouth Argyle in January but then struggled for form and confidence as goal-shy Rovers slid towards relegation.

He was granted an extended leave of absence from the club in March when he travelled to Sweden to make his debut for Republic of Ireland U21s.

Asked about his future, Odubeko said: “Obviously West Ham is my parent club and it’s a club that I love and enjoy playing for and I have aspirations of playing for in the future.