There were 90 red cards in League Two this season.

Here's who were the best and worst disciplined teams during the 2023/24 League Two season, including Doncaster Rovers, Crawley Town, Mansfield Town, Crewe Alexandra and the TWO sides who didn't get a red card

There were 2,124 yellow cards and 90 red cards dished out during the League Two regular season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th May 2024, 13:00 BST

Harrogate Town led the way with the disciplinary record, while Forest Green Rovers did themselves no favours during their relegation campaign.

Just two teams went through the season without a red card this season.

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Y:69DB: 0 R: 0

1. Harrogate Town - 69pts

Y:69DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Tony Marshall

Y: 72DB: 0R: 0

2. Stockport County - 71pts

Y: 72DB: 0R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 77DB: 1 R: 1

3. Grimsby Town - 85pts

Y: 77DB: 1 R: 1 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 84DB: 1R: 0

4. Swindon Town - 87pts

Y: 84DB: 1R: 0 Photo: Dan Mullan

