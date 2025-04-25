It’s been a real battle at the top of the table with the frontrunners all going through a poor run of results at some point.

It’s all about momentum any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – and league leaders Rovers have found theirs at just the right time of the season.

They now have one foot in League One with promotion up for grabs this weekend at home to Bradford.

For many others around the league this stage of the season is all about getting three points on the board, something former runaway leaders Walsall cannot do right now.

In the relegation scrap Carlisle have improved their results and found momentum, though so have rivals Tranmere meaning it could well be too little too late for the Cumbrians.

Here we look at how the League Two table would look based on the last ten games. (information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website as of 23 April).

1 . Port Vale 10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield 10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18 Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3 . Doncaster Rovers 10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17 Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales