Doncaster Rovers will be promoted this weekend if results go their way.Doncaster Rovers will be promoted this weekend if results go their way.
Doncaster Rovers will be promoted this weekend if results go their way.

Here's who is in form and in freefall around League Two right now - where Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Port Vale, Walsall and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
Rovers have come on strong at just the right time.

It’s been a real battle at the top of the table with the frontrunners all going through a poor run of results at some point.

It’s all about momentum any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – and league leaders Rovers have found theirs at just the right time of the season.

They now have one foot in League One with promotion up for grabs this weekend at home to Bradford.

For many others around the league this stage of the season is all about getting three points on the board, something former runaway leaders Walsall cannot do right now.

In the relegation scrap Carlisle have improved their results and found momentum, though so have rivals Tranmere meaning it could well be too little too late for the Cumbrians.

Here we look at how the League Two table would look based on the last ten games. (information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website as of 23 April).

Get daily Rovers news over on our website.

10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21

1. Port Vale

10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18

2. Chesterfield

10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18 Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17

3. Doncaster Rovers

10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17 Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
10 4 5 1 14:7 7 17

4. Barrow

10 4 5 1 14:7 7 17 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBradford CityPort ValeWalsallLeague OneBradford
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice