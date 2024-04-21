Doncaster Rovers are currently on course to achieve a top seven finish.Doncaster Rovers are currently on course to achieve a top seven finish.
Doncaster Rovers are currently on course to achieve a top seven finish.

Here's which League Two clubs have got the most and least value for money from their squads, including Doncaster Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Newport County, Harrogate Town, Salford City and Bradford City

Grant McCann is started to get full value from his Rovers squad right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Apr 2024, 12:01 BST

After a dire start to the season Rovers are flying, leaving with the most unlikely shout of making the play-offs.

Rovers have their fate in their own hands with three games to go.

And a play-off place is what they should be getting, based on these squad values by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Around League Two, the figures suggest Crawley and Barrow have overachieved, while Colchester United and Forest Green have failed to deliver.

But how much is each club’s squad valued at and who has over and underachieved. according to the website.

Here are the suggested values, according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know which clubs have done the business or failed this season and why via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

£2.76m

1. Sutton United

£2.76m Photo: Clive Mason

£3.01m

2. Crawley Town

£3.01m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£3.27m

3. Harrogate Town

£3.27m Photo: Pete Norton

£3.37m

4. Tranmere Rovers

£3.37m Photo: Lewis Storey

