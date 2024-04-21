After a dire start to the season Rovers are flying, leaving with the most unlikely shout of making the play-offs.

Rovers have their fate in their own hands with three games to go.

And a play-off place is what they should be getting, based on these squad values by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Around League Two, the figures suggest Crawley and Barrow have overachieved, while Colchester United and Forest Green have failed to deliver.

But how much is each club’s squad valued at and who has over and underachieved. according to the website.

Here are the suggested values, according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know which clubs have done the business or failed this season and why via our social media channels.