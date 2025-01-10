The 2-1 defeat leaves Rovers looking over the shoulders with Bradford City able to knock Rovers out of the top seven if they win a game in hand.

But it’s still very much all to play for in a fascinating League Two table which sees just eight points between second and 12th place.

So who is going to finish where, Here a supercomputer – prodcued by Grosvenor Sport – gives its take on how the final table will look.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

How does the Supercomputer work?

The League Two SuperComputer, conducted by SkinLords, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.

What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.