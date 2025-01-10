Doncaster Rovers are seventh in League Two following their 2-1 defeat against Port Vale.Doncaster Rovers are seventh in League Two following their 2-1 defeat against Port Vale.
Here's where your team is being tipped to finish in League Two, including Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Colchester United, Carlisle United, Gillingham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Rovers are clinging on to a place in the play-offs after defeat to Port Vale last weekend.

The 2-1 defeat leaves Rovers looking over the shoulders with Bradford City able to knock Rovers out of the top seven if they win a game in hand.

But it’s still very much all to play for in a fascinating League Two table which sees just eight points between second and 12th place.

So who is going to finish where, Here a supercomputer – prodcued by Grosvenor Sport – gives its take on how the final table will look.

How does the Supercomputer work?

The League Two SuperComputer, conducted by SkinLords, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.

What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

96pts (+37)

1. Walsall

96pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+23)

2. Notts County

86pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+27)

3. AFC Wimbledon

84pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+23)

4. Crewe Alexandra

83pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

