BetVictor asked supporters to rank where they think each club in the division will finish next term, with Rovers tipped to finish ninth in the table based on an average prediction score of 8.42.

The club’s new striker, Joe Ironside, was also an outside bet to win the Golden Boot award in a separate prediction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood-backed Wrexham were the highest-tipped team, followed by two more big-spending sides in Stockport and Notts County.

Doncaster Rovers have been tipped to improve on last season's lowly finish.

Gillingham, Bradford, Mansfield and MK Dons made up the play-off places.

Salford, Doncaster, Grimsby and Swindon completed the top 10.

Rovers’ opening-day opponents Harrogate Town were the least-fancied side, followed by Crawley, with both tipped for the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad