Here’s where Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish next season according to EFL fan poll

A poll of 500 EFL fans has predicted Doncaster Rovers will miss out on promotion from League Two next season.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

BetVictor asked supporters to rank where they think each club in the division will finish next term, with Rovers tipped to finish ninth in the table based on an average prediction score of 8.42.

The club’s new striker, Joe Ironside, was also an outside bet to win the Golden Boot award in a separate prediction.

Hollywood-backed Wrexham were the highest-tipped team, followed by two more big-spending sides in Stockport and Notts County.

Doncaster Rovers have been tipped to improve on last season's lowly finish.
Doncaster Rovers have been tipped to improve on last season's lowly finish.
Gillingham, Bradford, Mansfield and MK Dons made up the play-off places.

Salford, Doncaster, Grimsby and Swindon completed the top 10.

Rovers’ opening-day opponents Harrogate Town were the least-fancied side, followed by Crawley, with both tipped for the drop.

League Two is expected to be stronger than ever next season as several clubs with deep pockets eye up promotion.

