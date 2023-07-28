Here’s where Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish next season according to EFL fan poll
BetVictor asked supporters to rank where they think each club in the division will finish next term, with Rovers tipped to finish ninth in the table based on an average prediction score of 8.42.
The club’s new striker, Joe Ironside, was also an outside bet to win the Golden Boot award in a separate prediction.
Hollywood-backed Wrexham were the highest-tipped team, followed by two more big-spending sides in Stockport and Notts County.
Gillingham, Bradford, Mansfield and MK Dons made up the play-off places.
Salford, Doncaster, Grimsby and Swindon completed the top 10.
Rovers’ opening-day opponents Harrogate Town were the least-fancied side, followed by Crawley, with both tipped for the drop.
League Two is expected to be stronger than ever next season as several clubs with deep pockets eye up promotion.