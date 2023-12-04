News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
MK Dons have won 26 points at the 60 minute mark this season.MK Dons have won 26 points at the 60 minute mark this season.
MK Dons have won 26 points at the 60 minute mark this season.

Here's what League Two would look like if games only lasted 60 minutes and where Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and every other side would sit in the table- picture gallery

Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 09:28 GMT

In the actual League Two table the automatic promotion race has nicely bunched up after the top teams all dropped points recently.

But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?

Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

20 10 7 3 29:18 11 37

1. Swindon Town - 37pts

20 10 7 3 29:18 11 37 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
20 8 9 3 25:11 14 33

2. Stockport County - 33pts

20 8 9 3 25:11 14 33 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
20 8 9 3 22:17 5 33

3. Grimsby Town - 33pts

20 8 9 3 22:17 5 33 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
20 8 8 4 26:19 7 32

4. Notts County - 32pts

20 8 8 4 26:19 7 32 Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoGillingham