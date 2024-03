It continues Doncaster’s good run of form as optimism grows that a better season next time aroiund is on the cards.

At the other end of the table, Forest Green were beaten in the relegation battle by Sutton United to miss the chance to climb out of the drop zone.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by BonusCodeBets, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.