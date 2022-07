But every team always wants to finish the previous season strongly to help begin the new season on a high.

Last season is a distant memory – and a new chance to prove yourself – but momentum is always important.

We’ve taken a look at the stats to see how every club performed in the second half of the season and who we can expect to start strongly or to struggle.

1. Stockport County - 58pts (National League winners) 24 19 1 4 52:15 37 58 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Town - 45pts 24 13 6 5 40:24 16 45 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Grimsby Town - 45pts (National League play-off winners) 25 13 6 6 37:25 12 45 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 43pts 25 13 4 8 48:30 18 43 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales