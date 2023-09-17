News you can trust since 1925
Here's lots of cracking pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans cheering on their beloved side up and down the land

There’s nothing quite like watching the Rovers play.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

Through good times or testing times, the fans are there backing the boys all the way.

And our latest fans gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who help make the club what it is.

We’ve got pictures from a long trip to Barrow, which saw fans make a 325 mile round trip in midweek.

We also have pics from games against Colchester and Walsall.

There’s pictures of fans following JP Trophy success and promotion joy. There’s fans in fancy dress, big FA Cup ties and plenty more.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

1. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United.

2. Back home

Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United. Photo: National World

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

3. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

4. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

