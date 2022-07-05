Here's how you can WIN a pair of Doncaster Rovers season-tickets

If you fancy winning a pair of Doncaster Rovers season tickets then this competition is for you.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 1:18 pm
Doncaster Rovers open their home campaign on July 6 against Sutton United. You could be there if you win this competition.
FreeSuperTips are offering a chance for a lucky supporter to win TWO EFL season tickets of their choice for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

After a season to forget last season, hope is high that Rovers can bounce back to League One at the first attempt.

The season kicks off at Bradford City on 30th July before the home campaign gets underway against Sutton United a week later.

And YOU could be there if your luck is in.

All you have to do to enter is simply fill in the details here and you could have a chance of winning. This opportunity is not to be missed!

Terms and conditions

Entries are open from Tuesday June 15th, 2022, to Monday July 18th 2022. The winner of the competition will be selected and contacted via email or the phone number they have provided. The successful entrant will have 24h to claim their prize. If a response is not made within 24h, Free Super Tips reserve the right to select a new winner. Only one entry is allowed per person. Applicants must be 18+ to enter.

