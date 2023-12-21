News you can trust since 1925
Here's how much every League Two squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how Doncaster Roves compares to Swindon Town, Grimsby Town, Walsall and Colchester United

Doncaster Rovers' squad is said to be worth £3.58m.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.24m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

£1.30m

1. Notts County

£1.30m Photo: Marc Atkins

£2.02m

2. Crawley Town

£2.02m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£2.5m

3. Accrington Stanley

£2.5m Photo: Naomi Baker

£2.80m

4. Barrow

£2.80m Photo: Pete Norton

