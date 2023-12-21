Here's how much every League Two squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how Doncaster Roves compares to Swindon Town, Grimsby Town, Walsall and Colchester United
Doncaster Rovers' squad is said to be worth £3.58m.
That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.24m.
Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.
You can get all the latest Rovers news here.
1 / 6