There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Bristol Rovers fans will never forget their injury-time heroics at Rochdale last season which won them the game and helped pave the way for their automatic promotion.

Rovers have also made injury-time count this season, with three games won in stoppage-time and no games lost.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 25 January 2023).

1 . Colchester United - 35pts 28 4 23 1 4:1 3 35 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster Rovers - 31pts 25 3 22 0 4:0 4 31 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 31pts 26 3 22 1 3:1 2 31 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Stevenage - 31pts 26 3 22 1 3:1 2 31 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales