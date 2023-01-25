News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have won three League Two games in stoppage-time this season.

Here's how an alternative League Two table based on injury-time goals only would look - and where Doncaster Rovers, Stevenage, Leyton Orient, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town rank: in pictures

There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Bristol Rovers fans will never forget their injury-time heroics at Rochdale last season which won them the game and helped pave the way for their automatic promotion.

Rovers have also made injury-time count this season, with three games won in stoppage-time and no games lost.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 25 January 2023).

Tell us which your favourite every injury-time goal and why via our social media channels.

1. Colchester United - 35pts

28 4 23 1 4:1 3 35

2. Doncaster Rovers - 31pts

25 3 22 0 4:0 4 31

3. Northampton Town - 31pts

26 3 22 1 3:1 2 31

4. Stevenage - 31pts

26 3 22 1 3:1 2 31

