The win has helped get them back in contention with Rovers now eighth on the table and out of the play-off places on goal difference only.

It has also increased their promotion chances to 33 per cent with the supercomputer, which also gives them a 34 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+26) Promotion chance: 58%

2. Salford City - 84pts (+29) Promotion chances: 58%

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+27) Promotion chances: 58%

4. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+22) Promotion chances: 42%