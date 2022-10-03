Here's Doncaster Rovers' new predicted points total after battling win at Rochdale - plus how many points Carlisle United, Barrow, Salford City, Newport County and Swindon Town are expected to get
Doncaster Rovers were made to work hard for it but they picked up a crucial 2-1 win at Rochdale at the weekend.
The win has helped get them back in contention with Rovers now eighth on the table and out of the play-off places on goal difference only.
It has also increased their promotion chances to 33 per cent with the supercomputer, which also gives them a 34 per cent chance of making the play-offs.
Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
