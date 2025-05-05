A Rob Street brace sealed a 2-1 win at Notts County to confirm Rovers as the division’s top dogs.
And our photographers Howard Roe and Bruce Rollinson were on hand to capture the emotional celebrations we’ve all longed to see.
Take a look here and enjoy. Tell us your favourite moment this season and why by joining the debate on our social media channels.
Get more Rovers news, here.
1. Champions
A 2-1 win at Notts County saw Rovers crowned League Two champions, sparking these scenes of jubilant celebrations. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD
