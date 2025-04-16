Rovers missed the chance to jump into the top three after a 1-1 draw at Salford.Rovers missed the chance to jump into the top three after a 1-1 draw at Salford.
Here's 25 pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who saw the stalemate with Salford City last night

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 13:23 BST
Rovers missed the chance to jump into the top three last night after a 1-1 draw at Salford.

Rob Street's goal for Rovers was soon cancelled out by Luke Garbutt to leave Doncaster level with third-placed Walsall on goal difference.

It leaves Rovers with a seven point gap on Colchester just outside the play-off places with the sides meeting at the Eco-Power Stadium on Easter Monday.

Here are just some of the fans who backed Rovers last night, through the lens of Howard Roe. Take a look and see who you know.

Rovers missed the chance to jump into the top three after a 1-1 draw at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Rovers missed the chance to jump into the top three after a 1-1 draw at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Rovers missed the chance to jump into the top three after a 1-1 draw at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Rovers missed the chance to jump into the top three after a 1-1 draw at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

