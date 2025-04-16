Rob Street's goal for Rovers was soon cancelled out by Luke Garbutt to leave Doncaster level with third-placed Walsall on goal difference.
It leaves Rovers with a seven point gap on Colchester just outside the play-off places with the sides meeting at the Eco-Power Stadium on Easter Monday.
Here are just some of the fans who backed Rovers last night, through the lens of Howard Roe. Take a look and see who you know.
Get all your Rovers news daily, here.
