Rob Street's goal for Rovers was soon cancelled out by Luke Garbutt to leave Doncaster level with third-placed Walsall on goal difference.

It leaves Rovers with a seven point gap on Colchester just outside the play-off places with the sides meeting at the Eco-Power Stadium on Easter Monday.

Here are just some of the fans who backed Rovers last night, through the lens of Howard Roe. Take a look and see who you know.

