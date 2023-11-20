League Two is a fascinating division.

In recent years the league has proved to be highly competitive, with plenty of different clubs competing on their way up and down the football ladder.

The league also continues to grow in popularity, with average gates on the up and League Two watched by a grand total of 3,191,719 fans last season.

Here we take a look at the league in numbers, with a few facts likely to surprise you. (Facts cover League Two since the last restructure in 2004 and not the historical fourth tier).

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Fallen giantss Two former Premier League clubs currently compete in League Two - Bradford City (1999–2001) and Swindon Town (1993–94). Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Longest stint Mansfield Town and Newport County hold the longest tenure in this division following their respective promotions in the 2012–13 season. Mansfield have the longest time in the division in total of 15 seasons. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

3 . Crowd pulllers League Two is the most watched fourth-tier domestic sports league in the world, and the 14th most watched football league in Europe of any tier.[5] The total number of spectators who watched a League Two game in the 2022–23 season was 3,191,719. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4 . Average gates down the years Since the restructuring into League Two in 2004, the average attendance across all seasons is 4,272. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales