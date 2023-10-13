News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are 20th in the table after defeat at Stockport.Doncaster Rovers are 20th in the table after defeat at Stockport.
Here is Doncaster Rovers' new predicted final points total and finishing position, as well as Sutton United, Forest Green Rovers, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and every other League Two side - picture gallery

This supercomputer doesn’t make pleasant reading for Rovers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Rovers have a massive fight on their hands to avoid relegation.

Doncaster find themselves in the bottom two of the latest supercomputer predictions after their 1-0 loss to Stockport County. Prior to the defeat, Grant McCann’s side had been in good form winning three of their previous four games. But following the defeat at Edgeley Park, their chances of survival have slipped from 77.3% to 53.6%.

In the latest round of matches, Bradford City got back to winning ways as caretaker manager Kevin McDonald oversaw a 1-0 victory against Swindon Town. Despite their poor start to the season, the win against Swindon has meant their top six chances have increased to 33.7% from 30.8% last week.

With their 1-0 win away at Crawley, Wrexham look to be back on track for a place in the play-offs. Following the weekend's positive result, the supercomputer has increased The Dragons’ chances of finishing in the top six from 22.6% to 34.1%.

Stockport on the other hand have been unstoppable as of late, extending their run of win to six after dispatching Doncaster. The supercomputer suggests that they are overwhelming favourites for the League Two title, with the probability rising from 69.6% last week to 82.4%.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Dons will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

Win league: 82.4% Automatic promotion: 98.2 Play-off spot 1.7%

1. Stockport County - 93pts (+44)

Win league: 82.4% Automatic promotion: 98.2 Play-off spot 1.7% Photo: Matthew Peters

Win league: 10.9% Automatic promotion: 69.6% Play-off spot 25.1%

2. Notts County - 82pts (+25)

Win league: 10.9% Automatic promotion: 69.6% Play-off spot 25.1% Photo: Pete Norton

Win league: 3.6% Automatic promotion: 47.2% Play-off spot: 38.9%

3. Mansfield Town - 77pts (+24)

Win league: 3.6% Automatic promotion: 47.2% Play-off spot: 38.9% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.4% Automatic promotion: 26.4% Play-off spot 41.8%

4. Swindon Town - 73pts (+18)

Win league: 1.4% Automatic promotion: 26.4% Play-off spot 41.8% Photo: Pete Norton

