Doncaster Rovers have received one red card this season.Doncaster Rovers have received one red card this season.
Here are the dirtiest teams in League Two this season and how Doncaster Rovers compare against Walsall, Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Sutton United - picture gallery

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT

Around the league there has been 928 yellow cards, 24 double bookings and 19 straight red cards.

Rovers have received one red card this season, while Tranmere have had a whopping five red cards already.

So how does Rovers’ discipline compare to their league rivals? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Rovers news, here.

Y: 31 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Stockport County - 31pts

Y: 31 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 30 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Newport County - 33pts

Y: 30 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Y: 31 DB:0 R:1

3. Barrow - 36pts

Y: 31 DB:0 R:1 Photo: Pete Norton

Y:37 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Harrogate Town - 37pts

Y:37 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Tony Marshall

