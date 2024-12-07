Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town; 07/11/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' George Broadbent celebrates his goaLplaceholder image
'Heart of a lion, 'Never got going' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Cheltenham draw

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 7th Dec 2024, 16:59 BST
Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race, as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Cheltenham in terrible conditions at a storm-battered Eco-Power Stadium.

They twice had to come from behind to rescue a point, with George Broadbent and Luke Molyneux both netting in the second half.

The blustery and swirling wind made it almost impossible for either side to string together any coherent passing sequences. It was perhaps then no surprise that the opener came from a result of those conditions. The visitors took a surprise early lead when a flash across the box was put into his own net by Owen Bailey after Rovers failed to clear their lines.

Rovers should have drawn level before the break but Joseph Olowu missed a golden chance when he botched a header wide when free from a corner. They did equalise ten minutes after the restart, though: Broadbent firing home a long-range stunner that crashed in off a post.

Sadly the feelgood factor lasted barely a minute as Cheltenham went up the other end and restored their lead. Ethon Archer's curled attempt went straight in although it was unclear at first glance whether it took a deflection on its way past Ted Sharman-Lowe.

Rovers rallied and eventually levelled again, this time through Luke Molyneux. He swept home after a clever pull-back from sub Jack Senior.

Despite being on top, the hosts couldn't fashion another clear chance as honours ended even in DN4 for a third straight game. Here's our Rovers player ratings

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 5

Made an important save just before half-time with Rovers already 1-0 down. Rooted to the spot for Cheltenham's second with question marks perhaps over that choice.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 5

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Jay McGrath 5

A yellow card first half for a clattering of Thomas. Not as steady or as defensively assured as he has been this season.

2. Jay McGrath 5

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Joseph Olowu 5

Coped okay with old Rovers boy George Miller but missed a sitter first half when he headed wide whilst free from a corner. Didn't reach the heights of recent weeks.

3. Joseph Olowu 5

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Jamie Sterry 6

A different role, operating on the right side of a back three. Reverted to usual position second half and made some key passes in a decent showing. Went off with what looked like a knock in the latter stages.

4. Jamie Sterry 6

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

