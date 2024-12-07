'Heart of a lion, 'Never got going' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Cheltenham draw

They twice had to come from behind to rescue a point, with George Broadbent and Luke Molyneux both netting in the second half.

The blustery and swirling wind made it almost impossible for either side to string together any coherent passing sequences. It was perhaps then no surprise that the opener came from a result of those conditions. The visitors took a surprise early lead when a flash across the box was put into his own net by Owen Bailey after Rovers failed to clear their lines.

Rovers should have drawn level before the break but Joseph Olowu missed a golden chance when he botched a header wide when free from a corner. They did equalise ten minutes after the restart, though: Broadbent firing home a long-range stunner that crashed in off a post.

Sadly the feelgood factor lasted barely a minute as Cheltenham went up the other end and restored their lead. Ethon Archer's curled attempt went straight in although it was unclear at first glance whether it took a deflection on its way past Ted Sharman-Lowe.

Rovers rallied and eventually levelled again, this time through Luke Molyneux. He swept home after a clever pull-back from sub Jack Senior.

Despite being on top, the hosts couldn't fashion another clear chance as honours ended even in DN4 for a third straight game. Here's our Rovers player ratings

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 5 Made an important save just before half-time with Rovers already 1-0 down. Rooted to the spot for Cheltenham's second with question marks perhaps over that choice. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jay McGrath 5 A yellow card first half for a clattering of Thomas. Not as steady or as defensively assured as he has been this season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 5 Coped okay with old Rovers boy George Miller but missed a sitter first half when he headed wide whilst free from a corner. Didn't reach the heights of recent weeks. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales