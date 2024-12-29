'Head and shoulders', 'hero to zero' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Colchester draw

Jordan Gibson fired Rovers in front before Lyle Taylor equalised - but then Gibson was shown red for ignoring the referee's instructions twice.

Rovers had the best of the early opportunities with Harry Clifton's zippy attempt being parried away by home goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Jordan Gibson then had an effort saved well after a scramble in the box before Luke Molyneux tried his luck to no avail.

Ted Sharman-Lowe was drawn into action for the first time on 33 minutes to keep out a header from Tom Flanagan albeit the offside flag was raised almost immediately.

Just as the game looked to be heading towards half-time goalless, Gibson took it by the scruff of the neck to break the deadlock. He leathered the ball home first time giving Macey no chance after Jamie Sterry's centre.

Rovers almost doubled the lead just after half-time when Clifton saw a close-range effort tipped away by Macey after Joe Ironside pounced on an error and slipped him in.

That was punished just minutes later when Lyle Taylor slammed home after a super-quick counter that saw Oscar Thorn in acres of space and he duly picked out veteran Taylor.

Ironside was then denied by a fabulous save from Macey as the stopper tipped away his goalbound glancing header before Gibson's free-kick was pushed away by the increasingly busy custodian.

Gibson was involved in another flashpoint when he received a bizarre red card. Having been cautioned just prior for a pull-back on a Colchester player, the goalscorer was shown another yellow for moving the ball at a free-kick despite the referee having sprayed the exact spot it was due to be taken. Gibson disobeyed the instruction twice and was given his marching orders.

Sharman-Lowe made a good save to keep out Jack Payne's free-kick before Teddy Bishop smashed the post with virtually the last kick of the game to spare Rovers' blushes.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 6 Hardly troubled first half but could he have done better with Taylor's strike? At first glance, perhaps so. Made a key save from Payne's free-kick late on Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 7 Had a good duel all day with Owura Edwards. Booked for a foul in the first half but coped extremely well despite that, racking up plenty of important clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 8 Some excellent bits of defending, standing Edwards up well at one dangerous moment first half. Head and shoulders the star man with a monster 12 clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales