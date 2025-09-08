'He has a good future' - Doncaster Rovers man earns rave reviews after full debut for temporary club

Bobby Faulkner moved to Harrogate Town on loan from Doncaster Rovers (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

Bobby Faulkner made his first league start for loan side Harrogate Town at the weekend.

The centre-half joined the League Two club on loan for the season back in the summer after falling down the pecking order at Rovers.

He played the full 90 minutes as Harrogate lost 1-0 to Crawley and despite being on the losing side, their manager Simon Weaver had nothing but warm words for the 21-year-old.

"Bobby was superb,” Weaver said. "I think his performance vindicated his selection. He showed his athleticism, his real desire to win the first ball and his pace on the cover.

"He’s got a refreshing attitude towards the game and I think that he has a good future ahead of him. He is 21, he’ll head it through a brick wall and he is pacy too.

"It’s obviously about building up his experience to build up his know-how on match days. But the signs are good. He’s settled in very well indeed.”

Faulkner has not featured competitively for Rovers since October 2023. Since that last outing he's been loaned to Dundalk and Buxton, both with varying degrees of success. The summer just gone then saw a mini stand-off after Faulkner initally rejected a contract approach with his deal set to expire. Rovers chief Grant McCann said at the time that he hoped "common sense prevails" warning that if the youngster wished to move on that any potential future employer may have to pay compensation to Rovers.

In the end Faulkner did pen a new contract, until 2026 with the option for the club to extend it by a further 12 months.