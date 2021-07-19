Hatfield Main FC rise from the ashes following nine-year absence
Hatfield Main FC, formerly one of Doncaster’s leading non-league clubs, have reformed and will play in the Central Midlands League (CML) this season.
Main were formed in the 1920s and played in the Northern Counties East League from 1982 to 2003.
They subsequently dropped into the CML and then the Doncaster League before disbanding in 2012.
Main announced their return on Twitter (@HatfieldMainFC), saying: “We were founded in the 20th century by the workers of Hatfield, and after NINE long years we are back.”
Hatfield will play in CML Division One North. They are provisionally scheduled to start their campaign at Newark Town Development on Saturday, August 7.