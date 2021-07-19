Hatfield Main FC rise from the ashes following nine-year absence

Hatfield Main FC, pictured in 2002. Back row (l-r): Manager Paul Ward, captain Nigel Downing, Ian Bagshaw, Andy Gilliot, Nicky Ball, Gary Strephan, Jonathan Groome, Danny Jarvis, assistant manager Stewart Downing and sponge man Brian Knight. Front (l-r): Phil Beal, Darren Boyd, Shane Fox, Gary Blunt, Darren Phipps, Paul Bradley and Paul Smaller.

Main were formed in the 1920s and played in the Northern Counties East League from 1982 to 2003.

They subsequently dropped into the CML and then the Doncaster League before disbanding in 2012.

Main announced their return on Twitter (@HatfieldMainFC), saying: “We were founded in the 20th century by the workers of Hatfield, and after NINE long years we are back.”