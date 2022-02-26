Has Gary McSheffrey put his own stamp on Doncaster Rovers?

Gary McSheffrey

Rovers have won five league games and lost 11 since McSheffrey replaced Richie Wellens at the helm in early December.

They travel to AFC Wimbledon today for a game with huge ramifications on the battle for survival in League One.

McSheffrey is fully aware that results over the next few weeks are likely to make or break Rovers’ attempts to clambour to safety.

The 39-year-old does not have time on his side as he looks to pull off a sensational relegation escape act in his first senior management role.

But, looking at the bigger picture, McSheffrey admits it will take him time to get Rovers playing exactly the way he wants them to.

“There’s a good number of players out there playing that we’ve managed to add since I came in,” he said, reflecting on his time in charge.

“And there’s a good core of lads that I’ve inherited that are definitely to the standard and are good players.

“We’ve definitely stamped some authority on our out of possession stuff. The non-negotiables. Trying to be harder to beat.

“In possession we still need to do more.

“But with the hectic games programme that we had it was difficult to implement any kind of patterns of play or how you set up because we’ve chopped and changed formation as well.

“A lot of emphasis has been on trying to stop losing games and conceding goals.

“It’s worked to a degree in some games and in some games it hasn’t. Some teams have just had that little bit too much quality for us.

“There’s still lots more to do but we need a bit of time for that.”

Rovers are four points from safety but that gap could be reduced to one point if they win at Plough Lane today.