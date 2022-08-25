Harworth Colliery maintain perfect start in Central Midlands League

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harworth, with several new faces in the side, were looking to build on their unbeaten start in the Central Midlands League following wins against Phoenix and Kiveton Park.

And a crowd of 150 at the Jones Recreation Ground were treated to an entertaining game and five-star performance by the hosts.

Both teams started well but on 13 minutes a long clearance from Harworth's Billy Ball found Rio Allen who slotted home.

Action from Harworth Colliery's win over Dearne & District. Photo: John Mushet

Allen added a second two minutes after the restart but Dearne quickly pulled a goal back from a well executed corner.

However, just a minute later Allen turned goal provider for man of the match Callum Brooks to make it 3-1 to the home side.

Dearne reduced the deficit on the hour mark but Harworth again gave themselves breathing space when Harry Dunbar was fouled in the box and Bayley Lowe converted the penalty.

Matty Gains scored Harworth's fifth in the dying moments.

Colliery lie fourth in the Black Dragon North Division having played one game fewer than the top three.

Second-placed Club Thorne Colliery were 4-2 winners at Bakewell Town thanks to goals from Shay Evans-Booth (2), Morgan Brown and an own goal.