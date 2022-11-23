Harworth Colliery FC unveil new management team of Gary Sykes and Paul Green

Harworth, who are fifth in the Central Midlands League North Division, had been searching for a replacement for Ash Barber and Dan Kirk after they left the club last month to take over at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Sykes and Green arrive from Retford United Development, having guided them to the top of the Division One North with 12 wins from as many matches this term.

A Harworth Colliery statement said: “Paul and Gaz impressed hugely during the interview process and it was clear from the outset that we shared very much the same philosophy in progression and development of players.

Harworth Colliery FC have unveiled Gary Sykes (left) and Paul Green as their new management team.

"We would like to thank Retford FC for their understanding of the appointment as it’s a club we have huge respect for.”