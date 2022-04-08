Harworth Colliery and AFC Bentley set for crunch title clash

It is virtually a winner takes all clash in Sheffield & Hallamshire Women and Girls League Division One.

Harworth will be champions if they emerge as victors in their final game of the season.

But Bentley will have the destiny of the title in their own hands if they claim victory.

Harworth Colliery Ladies will win the league with victory this weekend. Photo: Kay Shackleton

However, a draw is the result which suits neither party and would leave Dronfield Town able to snatch top spot.

A draw would make it impossible for Bentley to finish as champions.

Ironically, it would also leave Harworth relying on Bentley avoiding defeat when they visit Dronfield on April 20.

Harworth top the table with 31 points from 13 games, ahead of Dronfield in second spot with 23 points from 11.

AFC Bentley captain Gemma Harte. Photo: Julian Barker

Bentley, following Tuesday’s 4-1 victory at Sheffield United Community Foundation, have 21 points with four games to play.

Sunday’s game features the two highest scorers in the division this season.

Bentley’s Gemma Harte has 19 league goals to her name following her brace in midweek. She is currently five ahead of Harworth’s Sophie Thompson.