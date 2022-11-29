The 27-year-old grew up on a farm near Doncaster and came through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in 2012 aged just 17.

He went on to make 92 first-team appearances and was part of the side that won promotion from League Two in 2016/17.

He is now working on the front line of policing as a response constable in his hometown, having joined the force on their degree apprenticeship scheme.

Harry Middleton in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Former midfielder Middleton said: “A career in football is difficult and I’d moved clubs and dropped down so I decided it was time for a change.

“I tried to do an office job afterwards but I’m used to being active and I wanted to be out and about helping people, not just sat down in front of a computer.

"I’m also used to being out and about in the bad weather after growing up on a farm and playing football for years.”

Middleton, who later played for Port Vale and a number of non-league clubs, is now in his fifth week on the job.

PC Harry Middleton.

He added: “I really enjoy knowing I can help someone, or even go somewhere and speak to someone to calm them down. We recently sat down with a young boy who had lost his mum, listened, and got him some help. Things like that are really rewarding.

